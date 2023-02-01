VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado

Shop Local
A Deer Park police officer rushed into the station's back parking lot to rescue a K-9 from a patrol car. (SOURCE: City of Deer Park)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Texas (CNN) – A police officer may have saved the life of his department’s K-9 as a tornado barreled through southeast Texas Tuesday.

Surveillance video released by the City of Deer Park Police Department shows an officer running outside as fierce winds and heavy rain pound the station’s back parking lot.

You can see another colleague running for cover as the officer gets to the patrol vehicle with the dog inside.

The video shows fencing coming loose between the building and vehicle as the officer works to get his K-9 out of the SUV.

Finally, the officer with the dog on a leash is seen dashing back inside the building.

The National Weather Service said the EF-3 tornado ground a path of 18 miles, damaging and destroying homes, businesses and schools.

