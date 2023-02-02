Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

AHEC offers volunteer hours, food distribution throughout February

AHEC offers volunteer hours, food distribution throughout February
AHEC offers volunteer hours, food distribution throughout February(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization that encourages community involvement is holding an event to help students get community hours.

For the month of February, the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is holding several events, including a leadership club for eighth through 12th-grade students. They will meet on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be virtual and students can get over 30 community hours.

The organization is also helping families who are struggling to put food on the table. Ignacio Ramon Alaniz III with AHEC said, “with the increase in food prices, there has also been an increase in food insecurity, meaning individuals don’t have an adequate amount of food in their household. We encourage all individuals living in the area to come and participate in our program.”

The distribution will happen on Wednesday, February 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Iglesia Senda de Gloria located on the 100 block of Mendoza in Pueblo Nuevo. No registration is needed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Judge rules Ricardo Rangel the winner of District Two race
Authorities searching for missing man
Laredo Police seek help locating missing man last seen in downtown area
Hector Manuel Cazarez
Family of man killed in drunk driving accident asking for justice
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road

Latest News

Laredo doing better with pandemic now than a year ago according to health department
Laredo doing better with pandemic now than a year ago according to health department
Laredo doing better with pandemic now than a year ago according to health department
Laredo doing better with pandemic now than a year ago according to health department
Border Patrol sees slight decrease in apprehensions and rescues
Border Patrol sees slight decrease in apprehensions and rescues
City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit
City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit