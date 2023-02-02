AHEC offers volunteer hours, food distribution throughout February

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization that encourages community involvement is holding an event to help students get community hours.

For the month of February, the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is holding several events, including a leadership club for eighth through 12th-grade students. They will meet on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be virtual and students can get over 30 community hours.

The organization is also helping families who are struggling to put food on the table. Ignacio Ramon Alaniz III with AHEC said, “with the increase in food prices, there has also been an increase in food insecurity, meaning individuals don’t have an adequate amount of food in their household. We encourage all individuals living in the area to come and participate in our program.”

The distribution will happen on Wednesday, February 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Iglesia Senda de Gloria located on the 100 block of Mendoza in Pueblo Nuevo. No registration is needed.

