Border Patrol sees slight decrease in apprehensions and rescues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, an El Paso County Judge testified before the House of Judiciary Committee on how they are handling the influx of migrants along the border.

The hearing was called, “Biden’s Border Crisis-part one”; meanwhile here in Laredo, while the number of migrants are less than El Paso’s numbers agents say they are in desperate need of more boots on the ground to help with the ongoing influx.

Border Patrol’s arrests and rescue numbers for the 2022 fiscal year are in the hundred-thousands and despite that number being relatively high, the agency said the stats are lower than in 2021.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, in 2021, Border Patrol had arrested over 100,000 undocumetned people and rescued more than 7,000 of them but in 2022, those numbers went down.

Border Patrol apprehended more than 106,000 undocumented individuals and rescued more than 6,000 of them.

Border Patrol agent Edgar Fulgham said, even if border apprehensions went down, danger is still lurking, especially at night.

“The subjects that we interdict, are not turning themselves over our agents they are crossing the river and looking to go to the interior (of the country),” said Fulgham. “They are not turning themselves over to the agents they are hiding, they are running from our agents, and every apprehension that our agents face here in the Laredo sector, is an earned apprehension and not a give up or not actually someone turning themselves over.”

According to Fulgham, the agents have several tools at their disposal to arrest those who crosses the border illegally such as night vision cameras, and drones that roam the sky.

Coming up on our later nowcasts, KGNS goes with Agent Fulgham and other Border Patrol agents and shows us their procedures while arresting undocumented individuals and even saving children’s lives.

