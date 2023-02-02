City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new boulevard connecting busy sections of south Laredo is now open.

Construction on the Los Presidentes second exit started in March 2022. The new road extension runs from Cuatro Vientos Road and Loop 20 to Concord Hills Boulevard and Brownwood Street.

The city of Laredo and the Texas Department of Transportation came together to make this project possible for the residents of south Laredo. Melissa Cigarroa, city council member for District 3 said, “It’s pride because it really is a hike/walk/bike trail in addition to automobile mobility. It’s intended to encourage people whether they have an automobile or not to be able to find their way to amenities to find the places to live, work, and play.”

The project cost $7 million. Cigarroa said this road will eventually extend to the future Buena Vista Sports Complex.

