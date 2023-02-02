Cold with rain chance ending this morning.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s going to be a cold one, temperature marks in the upper 30s but it feels like the low 30s.

Cloudy skies will finally make way for some sunny with temperature not increasing much, a high of 59 with north winds.

Tonight mostly clear and cold a low of 40.

Tomorrow waking up in the 40s with temps increasing a bit more a high of 62 with plenty of sunshine.

Another cold night is expected Friday night into Saturday morning in the upper 30s.

Warming trend kicks in over the weekend into early next week , highs in the mid to low 80s.

Also rain chance reappear by Tuesday and a cold front is expected to move across the region by midweek.

