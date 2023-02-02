Shop Local
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.

Police say that if you get this type of phone call, it’s a scam and you should hang up immediately.

For any questions regarding the Laredo Municipal Court, you can contact them at 956-794-1680.

