Laredo Police seek help locating missing man last seen in downtown area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who they say is missing.

35-year-old Tyler Larry James Holcomb was reported missing on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was last seen that day at 11 a.m. at the Bethany House located at 817 Hidalgo Street. Authorities say he has a history of visiting the downtown area.

Holcomb has brown hair and blue eyes and is six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and red and white Champion brand sneakers.

According to police, Holcomb is suffering from a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you know his location or have any information, you’re asked to call the police at 956-795-2800.

