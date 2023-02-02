UISD to celebrate School Counseling Week

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Next Week, UISD will be one of many school district across the nation celebrating the unsung heroes of our school campuses, the school counselors!

Starting Feb. 6 through the 10, the nation will celebrate National Counseling Week.

During the week, counselors will be recognized for the extraordinary work they do to help students thrive socially, mentally and academically.

The theme this year is, “School counselors: Helping students dream big.”

As part of its celebration, UISD will host a special called meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to honor their school counselors.

Students, parents and teachers can take part in the celebrations by thanking a fellow counselor for the work that they do and maybe showing a token of appreciation.

