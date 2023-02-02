Ukrainian woman living in Laredo raises money to help home country

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - February 24 will mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One woman from that war-torn country, living in Laredo, is doing her part to help the people affected by the conflict.

Oksana Vavryk has been in the U.S. for two years now, but she recently went back to visit her son and other relatives who still live in Ukraine. She said she was devastated by what she has seen, so she’s channeling her pain into her craft. Vavryk learned to crochet through videos on YouTube and she’s been exchanging her creations for donations that she can then send back to her home country.

Vavryk said, ”One month ago, one guy from San Antonio, Texas, texted me because when we lived there. I knew his son, so his son told me, ‘my father wants to donate to Ukraine and he loves bracelets. Can you make bracelets?’ and I said, ‘Well, I’ve never done this before in my life,’ but I decided: He wants this. I have to try.”

Vavryk plans on having a garage sale on Saturday, February 25 to generate more proceeds to send back home.

