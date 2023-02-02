Shop Local
U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani visits Laredo, speaks on border issues

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Southern District of Texas swore in a new attorney in December 2022.

On Wednesday, February 1, Alamdar Hamdani visited Laredo to speak to the community. He is the 24th United States Attorney for this district and was nominated by President Biden in October 2022 and confirmed by the Senate in December 2022. He has been with the Department of Justice since 2008.

The U.S. Attorney hosted a meet and greet with Laredo media to address all questions. One common question is how he would lead a binational community like Laredo. “What worries me is, for example, the rollovers that happen with human smuggling, the deaths that happen with human smuggling. To go after the human smugglers is going to be a priority of mine as well as violent crime. Violent crime comes when you’ve got elements coming across the border such as smugglers -- human smugglers and drug smugglers. You guys know more about it than anyone else. Gun trafficking going the other way into Mexico, that’s a big issue. That’s something I’m focusing on and my office is focusing on,” said Hamdani.

Hamdani added that going after cartels is also a big focus for his office and being the son of immigrants gives him a better understanding of working with situations that are unique to our border community.

