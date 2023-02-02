WBCA Carnival to return on Feb. 9

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - One of the WBCA’s most highly anticipated events is set to make a return next week.

The WBCA Carnival sponsored by McDonald’s of Laredo will take place at the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot from Feb. 9 to the 20th.

Every year, the event brings plenty of rides, games and of course carnival foods to the arena parking lot.

Opening night for the Carnival will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9.

