Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property.

Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when Laredo Police were called out to a stabbing at the 2800 block of Emory Loop.

When authorities arrived, they spoke to the victim’s mother who stated that two women had assaulted and stabbed her daughter and caused damage to three vehicles.

The victim was taken to the hospital for stab wounds and bruising to her eye.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who approved the arrest warrant for Perez.

If you have an information on Perez’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

You may qualify for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

