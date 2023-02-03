Accident reported on Uniroyal Drive

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another accident is reported on the outskirts of town.

According to Laredo Police, an accident is reported on Unitec Drive and Uniroyal Road.

Police say a car went under a truck and the driver is responding but he is trapped inside the vehicle.

As a result, all northbound traffic on Unitec is closed to the traveling public.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

