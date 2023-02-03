Shop Local
Accident reported on Zapata Highway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m.

It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in the accident.

Drivers heading southbound are being asked to drive at reduced speeds or avoid the area.

At least one person was seen being treated at the scene.

No word on the cause of the accident.

