Congressman Cuellar weighs in on how the end of COVID-19 emergency affects Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After three years, the covid national and public health emergencies will expire on May 11.

The end of these declared emergencies will mean the end of free covid tests and treatments for many Americans as well as other benefits that have helped the nation during the pandemic.

Congressman Henry Cuellar believes we need to have an orderly transition to prevent funding from being interrupted as well as other policies that are in place.

“If we cut it right away, insurance coverage could be interrupted, hospitals could see a payment cut of 20 percent from Medicare or Covid 19 patients, the states could lose billions of dollars in funding overnight and more importantly for us at the border, Title 42 would be rescinded,” said Cuellar. “That basically means that we could see another surge in migration at the southern border, so it would support to do an orderly transition in place.”

The congressman adds that once the end of the public health emergency, there are certain resources that could be cut or reduced over a period of time.

