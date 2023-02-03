Construction project to cause road closures on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A road construction project could affect your travels on I-35 this weekend.
According to TxDot, crews will be closing the main I-35 southbound lanes for construction.
During this time, drivers will detour to exit eight and get on the direct connector to Mines Road then head southbound on I-35 and onto the Mines Road flyover to I-35.
According to TxDOT, there will be closures every weekend in February affecting the main lanes of I-35.
The frontage roads will be accessible with the possibility of sporadic short-term closures to move steel girders into place.
This will start on Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to be finished on Monday at 6 a.m.
