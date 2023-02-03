Finally sunny skies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s cold were in the upper 30s , put on your jacket.

Cold then cool with plenty of sunshine were expected to reach a high of 62.

Another cold night with clear skies a low of 39.

Clear night skies allow for the heat of the day to escape into space resulting in a cold night, even in the morning.

Tomorrow in the upper 30s with temps increasing into the upper 60s with sunny skies.

Night and morning temps will remain cold, from the 40s to 50s.

Sunday into early next week a warming trend highs in the mid to low 80s.

Rain chances come back on Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy conditions.

A weak cool front on Wednesday will bring pleasant temps in the low 70s.

