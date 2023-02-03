Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Finally sunny skies

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s cold were in the upper 30s , put on your jacket.

Cold then cool with plenty of sunshine were expected to reach a high of 62.

Another cold night with clear skies a low of 39.

Clear night skies allow for the heat of the day to escape into space resulting in a cold night, even in the morning.

Tomorrow in the upper 30s with temps increasing into the upper 60s with sunny skies.

Night and morning temps will remain cold, from the 40s to 50s.

Sunday into early next week a warming trend highs in the mid to low 80s.

Rain chances come back on Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy conditions.

A weak cool front on Wednesday will bring pleasant temps in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Judge rules Ricardo Rangel the winner of District Two race
Authorities searching for missing man
Laredo Police seek help locating missing man last seen in downtown area
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
Hector Manuel Cazarez
Family of man killed in drunk driving accident asking for justice

Latest News

Finally sunny skies
Finally sunny skies
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Sunshine and Warming Afternoons
Some sunny with dry conditions.
Cold with rain chance ending this morning
Cold with rain chance ending this morning.
Cold with rain chance ending this morning.