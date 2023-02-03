Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pop. Off the Clock Episode 16

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls discuss the Jonas Brothers’ induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame (10:24-17:45), Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ World Tour announcement (17:45-22:46) and who they think will win at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards (22:46-45:23). Plus, catch their weekly recap of ‘The Bachelor’ (45:23-1:06:55).

