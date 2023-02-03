Shop Local
Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured

By KCBD
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student.

Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a slick patch on an overpass causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver was taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock for treatment.

The passenger died at the scene.

Ropes ISD released the following statement:

Ropes ISD is asking for the prayers of our community and the surrounding communities as we mourn the loss of one of our kids, who passed in a car accident this morning. We all know that our kids lives are precious and each child is loved. Every child of God is valued and we are extremely saddened by this loss. We pray for this family, the school and the community.

For more headlines. click here.

