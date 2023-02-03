Shop Local
Scammers calling and sending letters posing as Laredo Municipal Court

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Scammers are targeting the citizens of Laredo in more ways than one.

On Thursday, the Laredo Police Department posted a warning regarding a phone scam where callers were claiming to be with the Laredo Municipal Court saying that they owned money, and the recipient would be arrested if it was not paid over the phone.

According to Judge Jesus Dominguez with the Laredo Municipal Court, a resident was almost scammed by a fake letter that was sent saying that he was going to be arrested if a fine wasn’t paid over the phone.

Dominguez is reminding the community that the court will never send letters demanding fines to be paid over the phone to an unknown number of via wire transfer.

“Remember we’re not going to threaten over the phone that you are going to get arrested; on the contrary, we encourage people to show up, that’s what those letters are for so you can avoid being arrested and not getting arrested,” said Judge Dominguez. “So if you get a call, couple with you are going to get arrested that’s probably a scam and you get it with all the different agencies.”

Dominguez advises residents to always verify the address of the letter as well as the address of the website which is www.laredomunicipalcourt.com.

He adds that when in doubt, just show up to the court located on Maher Avenue.

For more headlines. click here.

