Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Sunshine and Warming Afternoons

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air from the west has cleared our skies. Heat will radiate away from the surface, allowing temperatures to lower into the 30′s by dawn. A few spots may see frost, but the temperatures at thermometer level will be mostly above freezing. With sunshine and weather moving in from warmer western locations, afternoon temperatures will warm through the 60′s Friday and Saturday, on through the 70′s Sunday. 80F warmth is likely on Monday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Judge rules Ricardo Rangel the winner of District Two race
Authorities searching for missing man
Laredo Police seek help locating missing man last seen in downtown area
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
Hector Manuel Cazarez
Family of man killed in drunk driving accident asking for justice
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road

Latest News

Some sunny with dry conditions.
Cold with rain chance ending this morning
Cold with rain chance ending this morning.
Cold with rain chance ending this morning.
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Clearing Skies, Warmer Beginning Thursday Afternoon
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast