Sunshine and Warming Afternoons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air from the west has cleared our skies. Heat will radiate away from the surface, allowing temperatures to lower into the 30′s by dawn. A few spots may see frost, but the temperatures at thermometer level will be mostly above freezing. With sunshine and weather moving in from warmer western locations, afternoon temperatures will warm through the 60′s Friday and Saturday, on through the 70′s Sunday. 80F warmth is likely on Monday.

