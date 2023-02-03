TAMIU students react to TikTok restrictions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas state agencies to restrict the use of the popular app TikTok on all state issue devices and networks, this includes state universities like TAMIU.

Now that TikTok is not accessible on TAMIU devices and networks, students will need to use their own data if they want to scroll though the latest video trends.

Most of the students are not happy about the decision.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an order back in Dec. to all Texas state agencies, included TAMIU, to put restrictions on the app in all state-issue devices and networks.

This means TAMIU students cannot access TikTok while using the university’s internet, but they can still access it by using their own mobile data.

Abbott cites security concerns over private data due to the company’s ties to China.

TAMIU student Ana Hinojosa hopes this move is just temporary.

“I feel like TikTok is just TikTok, like it’s just people doing videos, creating funny content just to people to enjoy and see and learn more about it, so yeah I don’t like it that they took it away, I’m not that upset, but I wish that they can open back at it again,” said Hinojosa.

KGNS also reached out to Laredo College to ask if they are going to put restrictions on the app.

In a statement the college said, “The college is preparing and implementing regulations that will ban the use of the TikTok social media platform in a consistent manner that follows the Texas Governor’s order.”

While the TAMIU students, we spoke to don’t blame the university’s decision, many are asking the governor to focus on other issues such as security and immigration.

Below is the official statement from Laredo College:

“Laredo College is dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for all of its students and employees. Consistent with this commitment, Laredo College is preparing and implementing administrative regulations that will ban the use of the TikTok social media platform on all applicable government-issued electronic devices in a manner that is consistent with the Texas Governor’s Order.”

