Webb County Judge debunks social media rumors

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is debunking rumors on social media relating to possible federal officials at his office.

On Friday afternoon, Judge Bobby Quintana said the rumors of FBI officials visiting his office were false.

In fact, it was state officials who paid him a visit after a fire related incident happened on Thursday.

Judge Quintana said the state officials were following up on the incident.

“It’s totally false, it is not true. The FBI did not come to my office,” said Quintana. “This is 901 S. Milmo, yes I have an office here but there’s two offices here. I don’t know why they keep on saying my name, but there’s two offices here, two judges and they always keep saying my name. I don’t know why, I don’t know the reason why they do it. As you can see there’s nobody here, I am the one who volunteered to do this statement because I’m very transparent. I have been in law enforcement for over 30 years and I’m not going to ruin my reputation or my career”

KGNS also reached out to an FBI spokesperson who also confirmed that they were not at the judge’s office.

