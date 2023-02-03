Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrest sex offender probation fugitive

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man with an active warrant for violating his sex offender probation is arrested by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Mario Canales Garcia, 68, was arrested on Thursday at a bus station in downtown Laredo.

Records revealed that Canales Garcia, initially from Hebbronville had a warrant out of Florida for violation of sex offender probation.

Based off of the information given from U.S. Marsal Service, and with the use of surveillance video, the sheriff’s office was able to locate him and make an arrest.

Canales was taken to the Webb County Jail where he will be held without bond pending extradition to Florida.

