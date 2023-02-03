Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to pay tribute to ‘Fallen Knight’

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - After nearly four decades, Webb County continues to remember and honor one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty.

Exactly 37 years ago, jail correctional officer Jose Gerardo “Curly” Herrera was shot in the head by an inmate and later died at a San Antonio hospital.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to remember Herrera each year.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office held a special ceremony in Herrera’s honor attended by Herrera’s family, friends, and colleagues.

He was 22-years-old at the time of this death.

Herrera’s sister, Cynthia Cacho said to this day, it’s still hard on her family to remember that tragic day.

“We drove in from San Antonio for this to bring my mom. Sometimes you hesitate and think “Oh, my gosh I have to go through this and remember it.” but in the long run, we sit down and remember, it’s very nice the sheriff’s office puts this on for us. Because my brother serving his community and he’s not forgotten,” said Cacho.

The inmate that shot Herrera was later convicted of capital murder.

