Fast lanes for trucks available at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Changes to the World Trade Bridge lanes are expected to make things a lot easier and faster for truck drivers.

Fast lanes are now open at the busy port of entry.

The lanes were funded by the City of Laredo and state entities.

Although the cost of the project was not given, officials with CBP’s Field of Operations Office said these new lanes will reduce the wait times at the World Trade Bridge for those heading into the U.S.

“We have non-intrusive entries of inspection equipment here, we have our K-9 units here,” said Rick Pauza. “It’s a system of trust but verify, so we are utilizing the equipment that we have, the members of the fast program are able to utilize these lanes that are outside these import lots and it’s a straight shot literally from world trade bridge into the domestic commerce of the United States.”

