Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man tied to a vehicle burglary case in north Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Jan. 24 at the 9800 block of Sandhill Drive.

A man was caught on surveillance video walking up to cars and pulling on door handles.

Authorities say multiple electronic items were stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the incident took place in a gated community, but the culprits made off with several items.

If you have any information on the identity or location of this person you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and they ask that you reference the case number #23-0073.

