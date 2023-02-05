Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo Police officer is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around midnight Sunday near McPherson and Sterling Loop.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the driver showed no signs of intoxication and even volunteered a blood sample.

The off-duty officer is listed in critical condition and was taken to a San Antonio hospital.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.