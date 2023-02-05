Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Warm Early Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer, somewhat more humid air is moving north from Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico. The shallow layer of humid air may bring patches of fog and low cloud during Monday morning. Warm dry air just above will stir in, mix the clouds away, and lead to sunny skies Monday afternoon. With the sunshine, we will reach the low 80′s. A cold front will move into our area from the west Tuesday night with a chance of a shower. Cooler weather with clearing skies will briefly follow on Wednesday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Accident reported on Uniroyal Drive
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
Authorities searching for missing man
Update: Laredo Police say missing man has been found
Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to pay tribute to fallen correctional officer
Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to pay tribute to ‘Fallen Knight’

Latest News

Cold then cool.
Finally sunny skies
Finally sunny skies
Finally sunny skies
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Sunshine and Warming Afternoons
Some sunny with dry conditions.
Cold with rain chance ending this morning