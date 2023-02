LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing a bit of traffic in north Laredo.

The accident was reported at 10 E Del Mar Boulevard right next to Mary Help of Christians School at around 1:45 p.m.

A Kia Soul vehicle was seen crashed into a palm tree.

Authorities say an arrest was made and a child was believed to be injured.

