Additional illegal votes found in City Council District Two race

Judge Susan Reed
By Mindy Casso
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the winner of the District Two race now in the hands of the Fourth Court of Appeals, visiting judge Susan Reed has released the written documents from the trial that outlines the rationale used in determining the ruling.

The documents explain to the appellate judges the reasons she used to determine why she threw out votes she deemed illegal which on the day of her ruling, numbered 11, but now that number has changed.

Citing a need to review testimony and case law after closing arguments, Judge Reed said the number of illegal votes may change which went from 11 to 15.

In the document to the Fourth Court of Appeals, Judge Reed names each one of those 15 voters and the circumstance surrounding how they came to vote in District Two.

Some of the circumstances include living temporarily with parents or moving out of a previous home but never filling out a change of address form with the election’s office.

She then outlines how those situations break the state’s new election Integrity Protection Act that passed in 2021 which makes it illegal for anyone to change their address to vote for a person in an election unless they live there.

The law also says a person cannot designate a previous residence as a home.

According to the judge’s findings, each of the 15 illegal votes were cast for Daisy Campos Rodriguez as witnesses admitted under oath on the witness stand.

If you’d like to read the judge’s findings, which include the names of those who voted and why the judge said their vote was illegal you can view the PDF document below.

