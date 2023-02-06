Breezy Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its a pleasant start to the week were in the low 60s with cloudy skies .

We might want to think about what were wearing today, it’s going to be a breezy day with gust as high as 28 mph.

There is a possibility that we could get morning fog if the wind doesn’t pick up sooner.

In the afternoon partly to mostly sunny skies will lead to warm temperatures a high of 82 .

Breezy condition will continue throughout the night with mostly cloudy skies a low of 64.

Tomorrow cloudy in the 60s then becoming partly sunny a high of 81.

With the return of the Southeasterly winds moisture will increase making it possible for rain chance to pop up Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Cold fronts are expected Wednesday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning .

The front leave behind cool and drier conditions dropping highs in 60s to mid 70s.

Lows will drop into the 50s to upper 30s beginning Wednesday night into the weekend.

Have a great day.

