Construction at Border Patrol checkpoint continues

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Construction continues at the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35.

The agency is encouraging drivers to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Since July, construction has been underway for the commercial traffic lane.

According to the agency, the repair project will impact the commercial lane and may cause temporary lane closures and diversions for those traveling north.

