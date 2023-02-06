Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Accident reported on Uniroyal Drive
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3,...
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Ohio authorities plan ‘controlled release’ of toxic material
Damage is seen after shelling in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Sunday.
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
A Florida teenager pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times...
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate