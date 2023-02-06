Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

George and Martha Washington visit Ligarde Elementary School

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a time-bending presidential visit at Lagarde Elementary School Monday morning.

The nation’s first President George Washington and First Lady Martha Washington visited students from the year 1783.

The students were provided with a unique hypothetical interview to experience a living history lesson on our country’s revolutionary and colonial periods.

Elizabeth Perez from the Society of Martha Washington’s Sons & Daughters of Liberty said it’s important for the students to know about the couple’s resilience, their belief in democracy and belief in our nation.

This event is one of many that are part of Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

This year, George Washington is portrayed by Jose Palacios while Martha Washington is portrayed by Cristina Alexander.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Conrado Antonio Fernandez Jr.
Man caught trying to smuggle drugs into prison, according to Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Accident reported on Uniroyal Drive
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive

Latest News

George and Martha Washington visit Ligarde Elementary School
Construction at Border Patrol checkpoint continues
Construction at Border Patrol checkpoint continues
Construction at Border Patrol checkpoint continues
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident