George and Martha Washington visit Ligarde Elementary School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a time-bending presidential visit at Lagarde Elementary School Monday morning.

The nation’s first President George Washington and First Lady Martha Washington visited students from the year 1783.

The students were provided with a unique hypothetical interview to experience a living history lesson on our country’s revolutionary and colonial periods.

Elizabeth Perez from the Society of Martha Washington’s Sons & Daughters of Liberty said it’s important for the students to know about the couple’s resilience, their belief in democracy and belief in our nation.

This event is one of many that are part of Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

This year, George Washington is portrayed by Jose Palacios while Martha Washington is portrayed by Cristina Alexander.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.