Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After nearly nine months, one of the individuals connected to the seventh murder of 2022 will be charged as an adult.

On Jan. 30, Alexander Lopez, 15, was formally charged for the murder of Gerardo Nino, 31.

According to the Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor who handles juvenile cases, the determination was made after the case was reviewed.

Lopez along with two other adults and another minor are said to be behind the shooting of Nino which happened on May 3, 2022 at the 1800 block of North India Avenue.

“Being the fact that he was a juvenile, he was detained and everything occurs during the juvenile system,” said Montemayor. “That was what was going on over the past several months while this case was pending. But now that he’s certified he is transferred into the adult system and into the county jail. Where he’s afforded the right to a bond, he can bail out, I am not aware of the situation is at this moment. That falls within the district attorney purview and he’s the one who continues with the case.”

Lopez is at the Webb County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

