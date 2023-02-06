Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City council votes in favor of a non- binding resolution expressing a vote of no confidence on District 2 councilmember and requests she places herself on administrative leave.

On Monday, District 8 Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa placed an item on the city council agenda to discuss the legal ruling made by visiting Judge Susan Reed to overturn the District 2 race.

Several members of the public spoke before council asking for district 2 councilmember Daisy Campos Rodriguez to step down.

After public comment from those in support and against Campos Rodriguez, councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa proposed a vote of “no confidence” in Campos Rodriguez which would also stop Campos from using the district funds, and place Campos Rodriguez under administrative leave.

Campos Rodriguez called the move personal and asked the city attorney to look into the Charter on Alyssa’s motion against her.

District 3 councilmember Melissa Cigarroa asked to have the Charter revised or looked into.

City attorney, Donah “Zone” Nguyen recommended to wait for the appeals process to conclude before a decision is taken saying council may not have the authority to place Campos Rodriguez on leave.

Because there is no legal precedent regarding this matter, council went back and forth with the city attorney on what to do next.

Nguygen said there is “no legal mechanism in place” to restrict the powers of council amongst each other, that forces removal or administrative leave if a case involving a council member continues in court.

District 7 Vanessa Perez continuously pushed the appeals process to conclude before deciding on Campos Rodriguez’s future.

Five, including the mayor, voted in favor of the non-binding resolution to place Campos Rodriguez in administrative leave and a vote of no confidence.

