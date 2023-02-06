Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

LISD holds TELPAS meeting for parents

LISD holds TELPAS meeting for parents
LISD holds TELPAS meeting for parents(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - LISD parents got a chance to learn about how they can help their child succeed when it comes to the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System or TELPAS exam.

The TELPAS Exam is a state test that helps the district measure the English language of its students.

The exam is given online starting from second grade all the way through twelfth grade.

According to Dr. Carmen Pompa, the Director of Bilingual Education for LISD, the goal is to make sure that every student is successful in the English language.

“It’s very important that our parents understand and our students understand that once you get to the goal or the target that the state has set which is basically to be an advanced high student in your language, in the English language, you don’t have to take the exams the next year,” said Dr. Pompa. “Once you meet the goals, you exit being a bilingual or an ESL student and then you just continue with STAAR so this way you graduate and you continue to going to the university or the college of your liking.”

LISD services 12,000 students that are bilingual or ESL and that is 58 percent of the student population.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend the conference you can call, 956-273-1820.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Conrado Antonio Fernandez Jr.
Man caught trying to smuggle drugs into prison, according to Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Accident reported on Uniroyal Drive
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive

Latest News

Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Council meeting
Council meeting
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Accident reported on Del Mar
Accident reported on Del Mar