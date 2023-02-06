LISD holds TELPAS meeting for parents

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - LISD parents got a chance to learn about how they can help their child succeed when it comes to the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System or TELPAS exam.

The TELPAS Exam is a state test that helps the district measure the English language of its students.

The exam is given online starting from second grade all the way through twelfth grade.

According to Dr. Carmen Pompa, the Director of Bilingual Education for LISD, the goal is to make sure that every student is successful in the English language.

“It’s very important that our parents understand and our students understand that once you get to the goal or the target that the state has set which is basically to be an advanced high student in your language, in the English language, you don’t have to take the exams the next year,” said Dr. Pompa. “Once you meet the goals, you exit being a bilingual or an ESL student and then you just continue with STAAR so this way you graduate and you continue to going to the university or the college of your liking.”

LISD services 12,000 students that are bilingual or ESL and that is 58 percent of the student population.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend the conference you can call, 956-273-1820.

