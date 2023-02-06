Shop Local
Man caught trying to smuggle drugs into prison, according to Webb County Sheriff’s Office

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office prevent a man from smuggling drugs into the county jail.

Conrado Antonio Fernandez Jr. had been arrested on burglary and failure to identify charges; however, the sheriff’s office had received information that he was allegedly going to smuggling drugs into the jail.

He was taken to the hospital and after an x-ray examination, authorities found a balloon with 69 strips of opioids and a second balloon with over an ounce of marijuana, and a third that was believed to have burst in his stomach.

Additional drug possession charges are pending.

