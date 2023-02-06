Shop Local
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following an auto-pedestrian accident that was reported over the weekend.

The victim was identified as Joshua Cantu who has been with the Laredo Police Department for eight years.

The accident was reported on Sunday morning after midnight at the intersection of Sterling and McPherson.

According to Laredo Police, a driver who was heading southbound on McPherson struck Cantu who was crossing the street at the time.

According to Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department, Cantu is being treated at a San Antonio hospital.

“He is in serious condition, he is pretty hurt, he was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio in very serious condition, again we’re very concerned over his recovery and we ask for thoughts and prayers for him and his family during this difficult time and we are in communication with his family about this case,” said Baeza.

Baeza adds that the driver involved stayed at the scene and called to report the accident after it happened.

She showed no signs of intoxication and even volunteered to offer a blood sample.

If you would like to help Cantu and his family during this difficult time, you can make a donation to their GoFundMe Campaign.

