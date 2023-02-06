Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

State Department switches to Calibri font

The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.(Source: U.S. Department of State)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. State Department has changed its font style.

The agency is now using the Calibri font in all of its communications.

The State Department had been using Times New Roman since 2004.

The Internal Diversity and Disability Group recommended the Calibri font because they said it is simpler and easier to read, especially for those with dyslexia or aging eyes.

Calibri also offers a wider range of characters, so it works well in other languages.

Times New Roman has more flourishes, which can cause some visual recognition issues, especially on screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Accident reported on Uniroyal Drive
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
Pharmaceutical items are kept locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket Jan. 31 in...
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say