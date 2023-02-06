Shop Local
WBCA Comedy Jam for George to take place on Friday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - They say humor is the spice of life and if you are looking to add a little flavor to your weekend plans, the Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association is bringing back its Comedy Jam for George comedy show.

Several comedians will take to the stage to share some of jokes and personal life experiences for a night full of laughs.

Some of the comics include, Irma Ruiz, Gibbs Saad, Sam Butler and Ponchi Herrera as the host.

There will be two shows happening on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

The first show will be at 7 p.m. and the second will be at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person.

For more information on the event or ticketing click here.

