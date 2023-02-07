Another warm and breezy day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, slightly humid in the upper 60s with breezy conditions.

Today partly sunny, temperatures increasing into the upper 70s to mid 80s, a high of 81.

Tonight cloudy skies with rain chance beginning around 10pm continuing into Wednesday morning.

A cold front will move across South Texas Wednesday morning leaving behind cooler and drier conditions.

Tomorrow will notice the change cold morning in the 50s then temps increase into the upper 60s with windy conditions gusts as high as 31mph.

The Second cold front will arrive Thursday night bringing drier and colder conditions .

On Friday sunny and cool a high of 63 then at night dropping into the upper 30s. Have a great day.

