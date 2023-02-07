Casa de Misericordia sheds light on teen dating violence

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - February is often considered the month of love and romance, but one non-profit organization is offering advice for young couples to make sure their relationships stay healthy.

Casa de Misericordia held a presentation for teenagers on Saturday morning where they were given examples and red flags for signs of potential abuse in a relationship as well as how to get out of a bad situation.

“I think there’s a lot of young people that are in these relationships and first of all, they’re not sure that it’s bad. This is something they might have witnessed at home, and then sometimes, I don’t know how, they don’t know how to get out of it,” said Sister Rosemary Welsh, the Director of Casa de Misericordia.

Officials with the non-profit say social media and technology has made toxicity in relationships worse mostly due to the ability to spread misinformation fast.

