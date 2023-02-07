City of Laredo approves City Manager contract

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After more than a year of being without a permanent city manager, it looks like the City of Laredo will have its next city manager within a couple of weeks.

Laredo City Council unanimously approved the proposed city manager contract for Joseph Neeb.

According to the city, Neeb’s first day as Laredo City Manager will be Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Mr. Neeb said he is excited about this grand opportunity and hopes to make a positive impact on the Laredo community.

Neeb was selected by City Council during a Special Council meeting last week.

The City of Laredo congratulates Mr. Joseph Neeb and looks forward to his leadership.

Below is the official statement from the City of Laredo:

On Monday, February 06, 2023, City Council unanimously approved the proposed City Manager contract for Joseph Neeb. His first day as City Manager will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

“As Mayor, and on behalf of the City Council and the City of Laredo, we are looking forward to working with our new City Manager, Mr. Joseph Neeb. He brings with him a wealth of experience and this will be instrumental in leading Laredo into a new era of prosperity.” Stated Mayor, Dr. Victor Treviño.

“My family and I are excited about this opportunity to serve the City of Laredo as its City Manager and make it our home,” said Joseph Neeb. “It is my honor to serve with a Mayor, City Council and a professional staff committed to its citizens. I hope to make a positive impact on the community with a focus on transparency and quality service.”

Neeb was selected by City Council during a Special Council meeting last week. The City of Laredo congratulates Mr. Joseph Neeb and looks forward to his leadership.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.