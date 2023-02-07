Shop Local
City of Laredo to create Suicide Prevention Committee

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The number of suicide cases continues to rise in the Gateway City; as a result, the City of Laredo is moving forward with creating a committee aimed to help curb those numbers.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King and city staff agreed to create a Suicide Prevention Committee.

Before the pandemic, an average of 10 suicides were reported per year; now an average of 20 are reported.

Dr. King said there are already people working on how to identify and address it, especially in a community of limited resources.

“Unfortunately, here in Laredo, we are extremely undeserved. Not just medically but mental health specifically,” said Dr. King. “We have zero psychiatric patient meds; we have zero adult psychiatrist - resident adult psychiatrist here in laredo so it’s something we have to bring attention to at the end of the day we need to work on the personal down here. I do believe the hospitals and gateway community health center are in the process of trying to change that finally but unfortunately that’s where we are.”

According to Dr. King, the council will be appointing members at the next council meeting on Feb. 21.

