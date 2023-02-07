City of Laredo officials headed to Austin this week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mayor along with city directors, councilmembers and other officials will be at the state capital for a series of meetings regarding border security, commercial traffic and economic development.

According to reports, this type of opportunity has not come up since the pandemic and it’s one city leaders are looking forward to.

“We have an opportunity, once again, to visit our state leaders at the state capitol to discuss the needs of the community, to discuss what is coming up in the legislative session that impacts and benefits the City of Laredo,” said Councilmember Alberto Torres. “I think that this is a great opportunity for us to be able to reach out to state reps and senators that would otherwise not know a lot about laredo, or what our needs are and this gives us an opportunity to reach out to all of them.”

City leaders also plan on bringing up the Binational Park while in Austin.

