Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo officials headed to Austin this week

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mayor along with city directors, councilmembers and other officials will be at the state capital for a series of meetings regarding border security, commercial traffic and economic development.

According to reports, this type of opportunity has not come up since the pandemic and it’s one city leaders are looking forward to.

“We have an opportunity, once again, to visit our state leaders at the state capitol to discuss the needs of the community, to discuss what is coming up in the legislative session that impacts and benefits the City of Laredo,” said Councilmember Alberto Torres. “I think that this is a great opportunity for us to be able to reach out to state reps and senators that would otherwise not know a lot about laredo, or what our needs are and this gives us an opportunity to reach out to all of them.”

City leaders also plan on bringing up the Binational Park while in Austin.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off duty police officer injured in accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Accident reported on Del Mar
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022

Latest News

City of Laredo officials headed to Austin this week
City of Laredo officials headed to Austin this week
Joseph Neeb
City of Laredo approves City Manager contract
Additional illegal votes found in City Council District Two race
Additional illegal votes found in City Council District Two race
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Tuesday, Briefly Cooler Wednesday