Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A driver is facing charges after he crashed into a palm tree in north Laredo Monday afternoon.

Laredo Police arrested the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Ramon Cruz, 21.

The accident happened on Del Mar just before 2 p.m. when an orange-colored Kia Soul crashed into a palm tree outside Mary Help of Christians School.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a child was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

When the first responding officers arrived to assist the driver and the child, they found a bag with what was believed to be drugs.

“The officers, when they were investigating the accident that occurred there on Del Mar, they did locate a green leafy, a bag, a baggy with green leafy substance and they went ahead and charged the individual who was driving with possession of controlled substance,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Baeza adds that the vehicle sustained heavy frontal damage but fortunately no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Cruz could face more charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

