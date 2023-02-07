Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several Laredo Police Department officers have been placed on administrative duties after a judges’ ruling that their votes were illegally cast in the City of Laredo District Two race.

On Monday, City Council came down with a non-binding vote of “no confidence” of Councilmember Daisy Rodriguez Campos which included to place herself on administrative leave.

The vote came after visiting Judge Susan Reed overturned the election results declaring Ricardo Rangel the winner of the District 2 race by stating several voters cast votes illegally in the race by people known to current District 2 Councilmember Daisy Campos-Rodriguez.

During council, concerns were raised over several of the people who allegedly voted illegally being employees of the Laredo Police Department, including some officers.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Police Department confirmed that at least four of its officers were placed in administrative duties.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino released a statement on the matter:

“City of Laredo employees are held to the highest standards and must comply with all City policies and laws. Any action taken by the city will fall directly in the purview of City Manager Neeb. He has my full faith and confidence in taking the appropriate measures to maintain the public trust.”

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they become available.

