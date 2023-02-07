Shop Local
LISD installs metal detectors at all of its campuses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than 60 metal detectors have been installed at campuses across the Laredo Independent School District.

This week, Leyendecker Elementary School was the first campus that put the devices to use.

Students were able to learn about safety protocols and how these metal detectors work.

Officials with the district say the metal detectors have a setting on them that will help optimize safety on campus.

“So the major thing that we’re trying to detect is, of course, any weapons such as knives or definitely guns,” said Oscar Perez the Executive Director of Health & Occupational Safety. “So these metal detectors have what is referred to as sensitivity rate. So we have set it at the school setting. So we can detect any of these weapons or guns.”

According to LISD officials, the school district had been implementing safety provisions since before the shooting in Uvalde.

